Punjab CM Amarinder Singh appears before Congress panel

Amid infighting within Punjab Congress, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appeared before the three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve differences with MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and take steps to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of next year's Assembly polls. Singh arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

The panel constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the Punjab unit comprises Kharge, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal.

Congress leaders, including Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, met the panel on Thursday along with some MLAs and discussed possible ways to end the infighting and prepare for the upcoming polls in Punjab. The panel also spoke to Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Ambika Soni and held deliberations with her. Of late, Soni has not been keeping well.

Lok Sabha MP Tewari said there is no factionalism within Punjab Congress and this exercise is being done to strengthen the party and evolve a strategy before next year's elections. The MP added that it was normal for the Congress to hold such exercises to seek views of party leaders and he had given his suggestions to the panel.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the committee was formed swiftly after the issue cropped up and a report would come out after internal discussions.

"The issue has been taken seriously by the party leadership. The committee was set up in the shortest possible time and will give its report soon," Singhvi said.

The attempt behind setting up the panel was to resolve the issue of factionalism and minimise the internal rift within the party and present a united face.

According to a PTI report, in the bid to unite all factions, Sidhu may be included in the cabinet once again and elevated as deputy chief minister, along with some others including a Hindu and a Dalit face in Punjab.

