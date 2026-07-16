England surrender to Argentina's juggernaut, as Lionel Messi set for another FIFA World Cup final

Atlanta:

Argentina will defend their FIFA World Cup crown after producing a dramatic late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the 2026 semi-final at Atlanta Stadium. Lionel Scaloni's side overturned a one-goal deficit in the closing stages, with Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scoring inside the final minutes to send the holders into another World Cup final, where they will face Spain.

Notably, England looked set to end their long wait for a place in the tournament's showpiece after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock in the 55th minute. The move began with Morgan Rogers driving forward before a well-timed delivery into the penalty area allowed Gordon to arrive unmarked and finish from close range.

Thomas Tuchel's side had controlled much of the opening hour, pressing high and limiting Argentina's attacking influence. Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Rogers helped England dictate possession, while Jordan Pickford was rarely tested during the first half as Argentina struggled to create clear openings.

Argentina build strong after second hydration break

The South American side gradually increased the pressure after falling behind. Lionel Messi began finding more space in advanced areas, while Enzo Fernandez repeatedly tested England from distance. Argentina came close to an equaliser when Alexis Mac Allister's powerful header struck the post before Pickford produced an outstanding save to deny Nicolas Gonzalez from close range.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 86th minute. Fernandez collected possession outside the penalty area and curled a superb right-footed strike beyond Pickford into the top corner to restore parity and swing the momentum firmly in Argentina's favour.

With England retreating and attempting to protect extra time, Argentina continued to attack. Deep into stoppage time, Mac Allister struck the post after another sustained move before Messi reacted quickest to collect the loose ball on the right. The captain delivered a precise cross into the six-yard box, where substitute Martinez headed home from close range to complete the turnaround.

England threw Ivan Toney and Marcus Rashford into the attack during the closing moments and launched a series of deliveries into the Argentina penalty area, but the defending champions stood firm through more than 10 minutes of added time. Meanwhile, England coach Thomas Tuchel is also under fire, as his substitutions made little sense. After the hydration break, he brought in multiple defenders and that eventually hurt the team.

The final whistle confirmed another heartbreaking exit for England and another opportunity for Messi to compete for football's biggest prize. Argentina will now meet Spain in the World Cup final after Luis de la Fuente's side defeated France in the other semi-final.

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