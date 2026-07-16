Has Trump given Iran any deadline before bombing its bridges? Here's what US President said

Pennsylvania:

Amid escalating tension between US and Iran, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he does not like setting deadlines when asked whether he had given Iran any ultimatum before ordering the bombing of its bridges, while warning that Tehran "better behave" amid a renewed exchange of fire between the two sides in West Asia following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict in the region.

I don't like giving deadlines: Trump on Iran

Responding to a query when Trump has given Terhan any deadline before he initiates strikes on civilian assets inside the Islamic Republic, Trump said, "I don't like giving deadlines, but they pretty much know--they know the story. They better behave."

The US president made the remarks after arriving in Pennsylvania, where he is participating in the Pennsylvania Defence and Innovation Summit. Earlier this week, Trump, during an interview with Fox News, warned that the United States would start targeting Iranian power plants and bridges "next week" as part of its border strikes on the Islamic Republic, unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

US cautions Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal

Moreover, he cautioned that Iran would not "have anybody left" if it failed to reach a deal with Washington. "We're going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We're going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," Trump told Fox News.

Trump's remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have continued following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran to end the hostilities in West Asia.

US and Iranian representatives remain in contact

As per the updates from CNN, US and Iranian representatives remain in contact, but the Trump administration has maintained that negotiations cannot move forward while Iran continues to limit maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked about the duration of the military campaign, Trump said the strikes would continue until he decides otherwise. The US President also declined to rule out the possibility of deploying American ground troops to Iran, although he indicated that he preferred other options."Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us," Trump added.

Trump also increased pressure on Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington, warning that Iran faced severe consequences if it refused."You better make a deal," Trump said, adding, "You're not going to have anybody left.

"Trump further stated that the US was taking precautions to minimise civilian casualties."We're being very careful with the civilian population," Trump said, before repeating, "But I said, you better make a deal. You're not going to have anything left."

With inputs from ANI

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Trump warns Iran of power plant, bridge strikes if no deal, says 'You're not going to have anybody left'