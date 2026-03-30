Punjab Cabinet clears 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna'; over 97% women to get monthly aid

Chandigarh:

The Punjab Cabinet led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Sunday took several key decisions, including paving the way for the launch of the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna' across Punjab, ensuring a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1000 to all other women and Rs 1500 to women from the Scheduled Castes, benefiting more than 97 per cent of women in Punjab.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister.

Over 97% women to receive Rs 1000-Rs 1500 monthly

Disclosing this, the Chief Minister's Office said, "Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna (State Scheme) will be launched in the State. The Scheme makes a provision of a cash benefit of Rs 1000 per month to all other women and Rs 1500 per month to women from the Scheduled Castes. This scheme will have a monumental effect on the upliftment of women by making them independent and empowering them. It will give them choice and, clubbed with financial literacy, it will promote savings, thrift, and investment, and will enable dignity in fulfilling their small desires."

"Punjab has already made considerable progress in social welfare and human development indicators; however, a large number of women across the state, particularly those belonging to economically vulnerable households, continue to lack independent financial security. Strengthening women's financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity, and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making," it further said.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the CM Office added, "The scheme is expected to benefit more than 97 per cent of women, making it one of the most comprehensive women-centric social protection initiatives in the country. The scheme represents a landmark step towards ensuring direct economic support to women across the state and reflects the government's vision that women's empowerment must translate into tangible financial independence."

The scheme has been designed as a Direct Benefit Transfer initiative, under which financial assistance will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. There will be no restriction on the number of eligible women in a family who may avail benefits under the scheme, and existing social security pensioners will also continue to receive full financial benefits under this scheme in addition to their pensions, significantly enhancing its reach and impact.

Women aged 18 years or above, registered as a voter in Punjab and possessing a valid Aadhaar card reflecting Punjab residency along with a valid Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India, shall be eligible to be enrolled as a beneficiary under the scheme.

To ensure effective last-mile delivery, the Bhagwant Mann Government will undertake extensive outreach and enrolment efforts, including mobilisation support to assist women in completing documentation, activating bank accounts, and ensuring seamless registration, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Reinforcing the scale of the initiative, a sum of Rs 9,300 crore has already been sanctioned in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27, and, given the scale and outreach of the scheme, it is expected to become one of the largest women-centric social welfare initiatives undertaken by the Punjab government.

Approval to fill 70 direct posts in Department of Planning

The Cabinet also accorded approval to fill 70 direct posts in the Department of planning. The process for the merger of the Economic Policy and Planning Board and the Directorate of Statistics, Punjab has already been initiated. In view of this exercise, the requirement on vacant posts to be filled has been revised. So the approval was given to fill 70 posts of direct recruitment by the Officers' Committee.

Amendment in terms for appointment of CMDs and Ddirectors of PSPCL and PSTCL

The Cabinet also gave approval to amend the "Terms regarding qualifications and experience required for the appointment of Chairman-cum-Managing Directors (CMDs) and Directors" of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (POWERCOM) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (TRANSCO).

Approval to appoint manpower and supporting staff at Pachhwara coal mine

The Cabinet also gave green signal to appoint statutory manpower and Supporting Staff by PSPCL on a contract basis for the operation and maintenance of Pachhwara Central Coal Mine (PCCM) at District Pakur, Jharkhand.

It was also decided to constitute an Empowered Committee comprising the Administrative Secretary as Chairman and Chairman-cum-Managing Director and Director/Generation, PSPCL as members. This empowered committee was authorized to give all approvals pertaining to recruitment and extension in contractual engagement of statutory manpower/supporting staff for the operation and maintenance of Pachhwara Central Coal Mine, Pakur.

Amendments in policy for conversion of leasehold industrial plots to freehold

The Cabinet also gave consent to amendments in the policy for the conversion of leasehold industrial plots or sheds to freehold. As per it, industrial plots mortgaged with banks or financial institutions shall be eligible for conversion to freehold, subject to submission of a no-objection certificate from the concerned bank and compliance with prescribed safeguards.

A conversion fee of 5 per cent shall be applicable where the current title documents do not contain any clause relating to unearned increase, irrespective of its presence in earlier title documents.

Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation and Maintenance) (Amendment) Bill, 2026

The Cabinet also gave its nod to introduce the Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation and Maintenance) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to comprehensively reform the Punjab Common Infrastructure (Regulation and Maintenance) Act, 2012 to strengthen the effectiveness, transparency, and financial sustainability of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs) for better management of industrial areas across Punjab.

The proposed amendments will address administrative and operational challenges that have emerged over the years due to the expansion of industrial parks and the emergence of new industrial clusters outside notified industrial estates. It will also create a streamlined system for the collection and utilization of service charges for the maintenance of common infrastructure such as roads, street lights, parks, security, drainage systems and other shared facilities in industrial areas.

Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) will be created in all industrial areas, which will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. This SPV will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of common infrastructure within industrial areas on a no-profit, no-loss basis. Also, a District Monitoring Authority will be established to oversee the functioning of SPVs and provide an institutional mechanism for monitoring and dispute resolution.

Approval for desilting in River Satluj for NHAI projects

The Cabinet also gave a nod for relaxing the conditions for desilting in the River Sutlej to provide simple earth to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of various highway projects in the state. This is part of various initiatives being taken by the Department of Water Resources involving the excavation of longitudinal channels in major rivers across Punjab as part of its broader river management and flood mitigation efforts.