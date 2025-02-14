Punjab Cabinet approves major benefits for employees, pensioners and job seekers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a public meeting.

The government of Punjab, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has agreed upon a big financial package for the state government employees and pensioners. The dues pending from the year 2014, amounting to the whopping figure of Rs 14,000 crore, were cleared in Thursday's cabinet meeting, offering great relief to about six lakh beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister's Office stated that these comprise the salary, pension, and leave encashment arrears from January 1, 2016 up to June 30, 2022. These dues also cover Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief dues from July 1, 2021 to March 31, 2024. The payments will be made in phases.

60,000 New jobs approved in all sectors

Another landmark decision made was the regularisation of 60,000 new jobs in the state government. These include jobs in:

• Legal services: New posts for 22 Lok Adalats under the Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

• Healthcare and education: Additional positions in the Health & Family Welfare, Education, and Excise departments.

• Economic Weaker Section (EWS) Housing: For the construction of EWS Housing on 1,500 acres under the modified land utilisation policy.

Special fast-track courts for NRI cases

For speedy justice for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the Punjab cabinet has sanctioned the establishment of six special fast-track NRI courts in;

Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur

Kapurthala

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

Moga

Ludhiana

These courts will specifically deal with NRI cases and assure swift justice.

Solar pump project and pollution control initiatives

The Punjab government further approved a pilot project for the installation of 200 solar pumps in agriculture, with 90 per cent financial support from the state.

Moreover, a bio-methanation plant will be set up in Ludhiana to further curb pollution and promote solutions based on sustainable energy.

Reforms in healthcare and education

Cabinet approved the revival of 822 Group C category posts in Health Department.

97 new posts will be created at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, SAS Nagar.

Recruitment of 2,000 Physical Training Instructors (PTI) has been revised to enhance quality education.

Increased financial assistance for acid attack survivors

Under the Punjab Financial Assistance for Acid Victims Scheme, 2024, the relief amount for acid attack survivors has been enhanced from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month. Now, this scheme will also cover male and transgender victims of acid attacks.

Urban development and housing policy reforms

Reformed schemes for private land development so that reserve price for unsold plots is progressively decreased. This initiative intends to encourage real estate development and check the utilisation of land across the State.

These decisions are major milestones in Punjab governance, with the goal of improving employment, social welfare, and infrastructural development.