Punjab: Shiromani Akali Dal not to contest by-elections on November 13

Punjab bypolls: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has decided not to contest the by-elections which are to be held on four seats in Punjab on November 13 (Wednesday). This decision was taken in the party working committee meeting and district heads meeting which was held in Chandigarh.

On August 30, Akal Takht Sahib declared Akali Dal head Sukhbir Badal as Tankhaiya, due to which Sukhbir Singh Badal can neither contest the by-election nor can he campaign for the same. He will be sentenced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib after Diwali. This is the first time after 1992 that Akali Dal has decided not to contest any election to be held in the state.

Bypolls on 4 seats

Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress' Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana.

Barnala seat fell vacant after AAP's Gurmeet Singh Hayer won from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He had won Barnala seat in the 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

Dera Baba Nanak was vacated by Congress' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

The polling in these four assembly segments will be held on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on October 28. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.