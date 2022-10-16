Punjab: BSF shoots down drone along Pakistan border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Some consignment that was loaded and being ferried by the drone was also recovered.

A drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) close to India-Pakistan international border in the Amritsar region on Sunday. It was a quad-copter drone, officials said.

This is the second such incident in the last three days at this frontier.

The drone taht weighed 12 kg had four propellers, intercepted and shot around 9.15 pm near the Rania border post in Amritsar sector by the troops of the 22nd Battalion of the BSF, they said.

More details are awaited, a BSF spokesperson said.

In a similar incident that took place on the intervening night of October 13-14 the BSF shot down a large (quad copter) Pakistani drone in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab.

