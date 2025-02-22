In a major Cabinet decision, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government on Friday scrapped the Department of Administrative Reforms. The government has issued an official notification announcing the decision. In the official gazette, it said, that Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who held the charge of the ministry so far, will only hold the NRI Affairs portfolio.
Punjab govt makes major Cabinet change, scraps Department of Administrative Reforms
The reason behind the decision has not been clarified in the official notification.
