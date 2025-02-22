Punjab govt makes major Cabinet change, scraps Department of Administrative Reforms The reason behind the decision has not been clarified in the official notification.

In a major Cabinet decision, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann government on Friday scrapped the Department of Administrative Reforms. The government has issued an official notification announcing the decision. In the official gazette, it said, that Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who held the charge of the ministry so far, will only hold the NRI Affairs portfolio.