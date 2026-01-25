Punjab bags Rs 1,003 crore greenfield steel plant boost in manufacturing sector: Power minister Sanjeev Arora Punjab: Sprawling across 46 acres, the project eyes 920+ jobs, supercharging regional industry. Rolled out in three phases, Phase 1 launches by September 2027. The unit boasts 5.40 lakh MTPA capacity for Round Bars, Wire Rods, Coils, and Flats from scrap/ferro alloys.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce, Sanjeev Arora, announced a landmark Rs 1,003.57 crore investment by AISRM Multimetals Private Limited (Arora Iron Group, Rs 2,200 crore turnover) for a cutting-edge special steel facility in Ludhiana, fortifying the state's industrial backbone.

Project details and capacity

Spanning 46 acres at Village Jaspallon on Doraha-Khanna Road, the plant targets 5.40 lakh MTPA output of Round Bars, Wire Rods, Coils, and Flats from scrap and ferro alloys. Triple-shift ops for 350 days/year, with Phase 1 operational by September 2027.

Tech and job creation

Advanced setup includes Induction Furnaces, EAF, LRF, Vacuum Degassing, AOD, Continuous Casting and Rolling Mills for premium alloy/special steels. It promises 920+ jobs, fueling employment in auto and components sectors.

Strategic impact

The Cabinet Minister said that this project aligns with the Punjab Government’s vision of promoting industrial growth, value addition, employment generation and sustainable manufacturing, while leveraging the State’s strong industrial base, skilled manpower and strategic logistical advantages.

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora also added under leadership of our National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab will soon be a best investment destination of Country.

Arora hailed it as a game-changer for Punjab's steel ecosystem and Ludhiana's hub status, aligning with govt goals for growth, value addition and sustainability.