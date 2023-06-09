In Bhagwant Mann vs Navjot Singh Sidhu, now wife of Congress leader drops a bomb

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab

Punjab: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur on Friday asserted how his husband (Sidhu) expressed his loyalty towards his party when Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal once wanted him to lead Punjab. However, Sidhu refused the proposal and "gifted" the Chief Minister's chair to Bhagwant Mann as he chose not to betray his party. Kaur's statement came against the backdrop of a war of words between Mann and Navjot Sidhu.

In a series of tweets, Kaur said, "CM, Bhagwant Mann; let me today open out a hidden secret from your treasure hunt. You should know that the very honourable chair you are occupying has been gifted to you by your big brother, Mr Navjot Sidhu. Your very own senior most leader had desired Navjot to lead Punjab".

She claimed that AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal had approached Sidhu through various channels to lead the state.

"Mr Kejriwal through various channels approached him to lead Punjab knowing about his passion for our state. Just because he didn't want to betray his party and thought that two strong headed people might clash when it came to strategy to uplift Punjab, he gave you a chance," Kaur claimed.

"You tread on the path of TRUTH and he shall support you but the moment you deviate he will target you left and right. Golden Punjab state is his dream and he lives it 24 hours a day," she said in another tweet.

Mann had on Sunday attacked opposition parties for their gathering in Jalandhar in support of the editor of a Punjabi daily who was under the vigilance scanner. Reacting to it, Navjot Sidhu had said, "Those who make democracy a vigilance system at the behest of Delhi, those who run Punjab as pawns with remote control" were now indulging in moral lecturing."

