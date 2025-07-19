Punjab AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan resigns from Kharar seat, cites exit from politics Maan said that her heart was heavy, but she had decided to step away from politics. She requested the Hon'ble Speaker to accept her resignation from the post of MLA.

Amritsar:

In a big blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its Punjab MLA Anmol Gagan Maan resigned on Sunday as a member of Punjab Assembly announcing that she has decided to quit politics.

The MLA from Kharar constituency sent her resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. "My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted,” she said.

Maan said that her heart was heavy, but she had decided to step away from politics. She requested the Hon’ble Speaker to accept her resignation from the post of MLA. She added that her best wishes remained with the party and expressed hope that the Punjab government would live up to the expectations of the people.

"My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people," said Maan in a post in Punjabi on X. In the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the singer-turned-politician was elected from the Kharar assembly seat.

She also became a minister and held the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality. However, last year, the Bhagwant Mann government dropped four ministers, including Maan, from the Cabinet. As a singer, she became popular for songs like 'Suit', 'Ghaint Purpose' and 'Sherni'.