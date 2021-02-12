Indian Railways to run special train between Pune and Howrah – Check route, stoppages and timing

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maintainance work underway. (Representational Pic)

In a bid to clear rush of passengers, Indian Railways on Thursday announced to run a special train between Pune and Howrah. The special train will run on the Pune-Howrah route daily.

The first rake of 02279 superfast will leave from Pune junction on February 14. The distance between Pune Junction and Howrah is 2015 km. The train will cover the distance in nearly 33 hours at an average speed of 60 kmph. It will depart at 6:35 pm from Pune and reach Howrah at 3:55 am on third day. The superfast train will leave Howrah at 10:10 pm and reach Pune at 7:05 am on the third day.

It will be a fully reserved train. It will have 2S, Sleeper, 3A and 2A coaches. The booking of the train on normal fare will open from February 12. Passengers with confirmed tickets will only be permitted to board the train. Passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC website and at all computerised reservation centres.

The trains will have 30 stops. The stations where it will halt are - Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara Road, Tumsar, Gondia, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatpara, Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Bajrangnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur.

