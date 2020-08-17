Image Source : AP Pune surpasses Mumbai, becomes India’s new 'corona capital' with over 1,30,000 cases

Pune, the academic and cultural capital of Maharashtra emerged as India’s new "corona capital" after it recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases, a report said on Sunday. While Mumbai remained at the top in terms of the death toll in the country, Pune on the other hand recorded 130,606 cases and 3,193 deaths, in comparison to Mumbai’s 128,726 cases and 7,133 deaths till date.

According to IANS, Pune has over 130,000 active cases and 3000-plus deaths while Mumbai has less than 129,000 cases with over 7000 deaths.

Total COVID-19 cases Active cases Death toll Pune district 130,606 41,020 3,193 Mumbai 128,726 17,825 7,133

The fact that Pune has 1/3 the population of Mumbai and still has more cases shows how fast the pandemic is spreading in the city.

Health officials on Sunday said that Maharashtra recorded less than 300 COVID-19 deaths for the first time in four days.

Maharashtra's coronavirus-related death toll stands at 20,037, while the number of infectees is 595,865 till date. Both the tally as well as death toll are the highest in the country.

The state's recovery rate has upped from 69.82 per cent to 70 per cent, while the mortality rate is 3.36 per cent.

The number of discharged patients stands at 417,123, which is significantly higher than 158,395 active cases.

