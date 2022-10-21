Pune: Two labourers die while cleaning 18-feet deep septic tank

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Two die while working in septic tank of Pune housing society

The police were informed about the incident at nearly 7 am on Friday

They took out two bodies from inside the septic tank

Pune: Two labourers died while cleaning a septic tank in Maharashtra's Pune. The incident was reported in the early hours of Friday from the Wagholi area of the city.

According to the details, the workers died of suspected asphyxiation while working in a drainage chamber-cum-septic tank.

Police said they got trapped inside the tank.

"The victims were working in an 18-feet deep drainage-cum-septic tank. It seems that they were suffocated and got stuck inside. We were informed about it around 7 am and after reaching the spot, we took the bodies of two workers out," an official from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's fire brigade department said.

As per the information given by the residents, there is the possibility that one more worker is stuck inside, he said.

"People here are saying that there were a total of three workers. We also saw three pairs of footwear outside the tank, so a search is on for the third worker," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

