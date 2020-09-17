Pulwama-like terror attack averted after 52 kg explosive found near J&K highway: Army

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pulwama-like terror attack averted near Jammu and Kashmir highway, says Army.

A Pulwama like terror attack have been after 52 kgs of explosives was found near Jammu and Kashmir highway, said Army, according to NDTV report. The explosives have been found at a site that is very close to the one where a major terror attack took place in 2019 in which over 40 Indian Army personnel were martyred.

In a statement, the Indian Army said 52 kilograms of explosives were found in a Syntex tank during a joint search operation at Karewa. A total of 416 packets of explosives with 125 gm in each were found, army said. Searching the area further, the army found 50 detonators in another tank.

The development has come at a time when the Indian Army is witnessing stand-off situation with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following repeated provocations from Chinese soldiers and their nefarious attempts to unilaterally change the status quo at the border.

