J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama; area cordoned off

Image Source : PTI Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Pulwama

At least one terrorist was killed during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama early on Tuesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Goosu village of Pulwama following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions.

There were no reports of any casualties so far.

