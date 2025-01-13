Puducherry reports second HMPV case, child under treatment in JIPMER

Follow us on Image Source : X Puducherry reports second HMPV case

Another child in Puducherry tested positive for human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is being treated at JIPMER. This is the second HMPV case reported from the Union Territory. Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday said that the girl child was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago after she complained of fever, cough and running nose. First case of HMPV was reported in the Union Territory last week.

2nd HMPV case in Puducherry

V Ravichandran in an official statement said the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken. She is tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is in a dedicated ward for treatment at centrally administered JIPMER.

First case of HMPV cured, child discharged

A three-year-old child who had been undergoing treatment for Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a private hospital for the past few days was discharged on Saturday. Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran said, "The child has fully recovered from the disease and was discharged on Saturday. The parents were given necessary instructions on the care and precautionary measures they should take for the child’s health at home."

Ravichandran also said that JIPMER was testing all HMPV cases according to the standard protocol and was equipped with the necessary testing kits. Puducherry government is taking steps to conduct testing at the state-run Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in nearby Kadirkamam.

Lt Guv reviews preparedness

Last week, Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan reviewed the preparedness of the health department to tackle the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) disease. A release from the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry stated that the high-level meeting was convened to assess the health department's readiness in light of recent reports of HMPV spread in China and a few cases in India.

Government advised public not to panic as health systems and surveillance networks are in place in Puducherry to address any potential health emergencies effectively.

(With inputs from PTI)