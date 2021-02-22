Will Narayanasamy govt survive in Puducherry? Crucial floor test today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy

The Congress-led Puducherry government will undergo a floor test on Monday. The floor test was ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. Tamilisai asked Chief Minister Narayanasamy to prove its majority in the assembly.

The ruling Congress-DMK alliance has 11 MLAs in the 33-member Legislative Assembly. The opposition has 14 members.

Earlier on Sunday, two more ruling alliance's MLAs resigned. They are Congress' K Lakshminarayanan and DMK's Venkatesan. Lakshminarayanan and Venkatesan submitted their resignation letters separately to Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu at his residence.

Lakshminarayanan told reporters that the Narayanasamy government has lost majority. Four Congress MLAs, including ex-ministers A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and Malladi Krishna Rao, had quit, while another party legislator was earlier disqualified. Narayanasamy’s confidante A John Kumar has also resigned.

After meeting the MLAs and MPs of government late Sunday evening, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that he will disclose the party strategy on the floor of the House.

Puducherry will go to polls in April-May later this year along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Puducherry on February 25

Latest India News