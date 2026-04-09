Puducherry Elections 2026: Robot 'Nila' greets voters at polling booth | WATCH

Puducherry:

While humans are busy exercising their franchise, a robot on Thursday (April 9) was seen welcoming them at a polling booth in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry, where voting is underway for the 2026 assembly elections.

A video has also gone viral on social media in which the robot was welcoming the voters at the VOC Government School. "It is an event-based robot. The robot, Nila, is welcoming the guests (voters) here. It also an audio feedback system to welcome the guests and the people who are coming here... This is a voting assistance robot," the robot operator told news agency PTI.

The Puducherry assembly elections

Coming to the Puducherry elections, the assembly polls will decide the fate of 294 candidates. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), around 9.50 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in 1,099 polling stations that have been set up across the Union Territory. Of these, 30 polling stations are being managed exclusively by women staff.

For the elderly, senior citizens and differently-abled voters, the poll body has made special arrangements, including wheelchair facilities. The election authorities have engaged 2,200 young voters to take care of them, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Jawahar told PTI.

PM Modi's makes special appear

As the polling started on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the voters, especially the women and the youth, to come out and participate in record numbers, and to "strengthen the democratic process". He further said that every vote matters in shaping the future of Puducherry.

"In the context of the upcoming Legislative Assembly election in Puducherry, I urge all voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their franchise," he said on X (previously Twitter).

NDA vs INDIA bloc

In Puducherry, the contest is mainly between the ruling NDA and the INDIA bloc. While the NDA comprises the AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK, it will face a tough challenge from the INDIA bloc comprising the Congress, DMK and the VCK.

While the NDA is fighting to retain its 'double engine' governance, the opposition bloc is making a push to regain power in the union territory, focusing on issues of local autonomy and administrative friction. Actor Vijay's newly formed TVK has emerged as a significant third force fielding candidates across the UT.