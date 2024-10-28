Public holiday on Oct 30: Govt offices, schools, colleges to remain shut in Puducherry on Diwali eve | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Public holiday on Oct 30 in Puducherry

The Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry has announced a holiday for all government offices including all Public Sector Undertakings, Educational Institutions including professional colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry on October 30. The government has ordered for November 16 to be a working day to compensate for the holiday.

The official order reads, 'The lieutenant governor, Puducherry, is pleased to declare that Wednesday, 30th October 2024 will be a Holiday for all Government offices including all Public Sector Undertakings, Educational Institutions (including professional colleges) in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of Union Territory of Puducherry on account of Deepavali Eve: Puducherry Govt. November 16 (Saturday) will be a compensatory working day in lieu of the above leave, it adds.

Public holiday on November 1 in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for government offices, state public sector undertakings, schools, and colleges on November 1, the day after Diwali. This decision aims to benefit students, parents, teachers, and government staff who are travelling to their native places for the festival and returning home. To make up for this holiday, November 9 will be a working day. This adjustment aims to ensure that the academic and administrative schedules remain on track despite the holiday. The directive was issued on October 19.