Project Zorawar: Army conducts trials of light tanks for high-altitude areas | WATCH

The Army is set to procure a fleet of light tanks for deployment in high-altitude areas in eastern Ladakh in 2027 under 'Project Zorawar' to bolster its overall firepower and operational prowess to deal with any eventuality. DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamath said, "It's indeed a momentous day for all of us to see the light tank in action. It makes me happy and proud. It's indeed an example... in a short period of two years to two and a half years, we have not only designed this tank but made a first prototype and now the first prototype will undergo development trials over the next six months, and then we will be ready to offer it to our users for user trials....Zorawar is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army by the year 2027 after all trials..."
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT TANK ZORAWAR
- These tanks to be procured under 'Project Zorawar' — named after legendary Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu -- will have equal firepower as the current ones.
- The tank Zorawar is expected to be inducted into the Indian Army by the year 2027 after all trials
- Light tank Zorawar developed jointly by DRDO and Larsen and Toubro
- Zorawar has been developed by the DRDO to meet the Indian Army’s requirements in the eastern Ladakh sector to counter the Chinese deployment across the Line of Actual Control.
- The tank with its lightweight and amphibious capabilities can travel through steep climbs in mountains and cross rivers and other water bodies much more easily than the heavy-weight T-72 and T-90 tanks.
- The tank project being developed for the Indian Army was reviewed by DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamath in Hazira, Gujarat
- Missile-firing capability, counter-drone apparatus, warning system and a power-to-weight ratio make the tanks "very agile".