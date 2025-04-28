Probe reveals over 10 local cadres helped Pahalgam attackers, communicated through encrypted apps Terrorists on April 22 opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly tourists from other states. The NIA is currently investigating the incident.

An investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack has revealed that more than 10 Kashmiri overground workers (OGWs) were in direct contact with the attackers during the time of the assault. According to sources, these OGWs maintained real-time communication with the terrorists, using encrypted messaging applications to chat and coordinate.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence. The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen, and left over three dozen others injured. The incident occurred around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. While the forensic and other experts are conducting a thorough search of the entire area for evidence to uncover the terror conspiracy behind the horrific attack that has shocked the nation. Also, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

