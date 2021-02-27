Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi today

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi being greeted by party supporters at DND while on her way to Mathura, to attend a Kisan Mahapanchayat on the ongoing farmers agitation against the three agri-laws. (File photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be visiting Varanasi on Saturday to attend Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj birth anniversary celebration at Seer Govardhanpur.

She will reach Varanasi around 11 am and offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the Sant Ravidas jayanti.

Interestingly, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar will also be in Varanasi on the occasion of Sant Ravidas jayanti.

ALSO READ | PM Modi like 'ahankari raja' from old stories: Priyanka Gandhi in Muzaffarnagar mahapanchayat

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka had met the members of the manifesto committee of the UP Congress in New Delhi.

The meeting was attended by former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Vivek Bansal ,in-charge of Haryana Congress, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, Dheeraj Gurjar and Zubair Ahmed, both secretaries attached to Priyanka Gandhi.

The manifesto committee will visit the state and take feedback from the public before preparing the final document that will be called public manifesto. Priyanka Gandhi also met the members of the outreach committee.

The Congress leader is planning to visit Varanasi on February 27 on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had addressed a 'kisan panchayat' in Mathura where she said the holy land is known to break the arrogance of people.

Latest India News