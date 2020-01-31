Priyanka Gandhi sends new year diaries to 'forgotten' party leaders

Image Source : PTI Priyanka sends new year diaries to 'forgotten' party leaders

After New Year cards, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now sending out New Year diaries to senior party workers. The diaries carry a photograph and a quote from late Indira Gandhi which says, "Zindagi mein mauke aapke paas chal kar nahin aate, aapko unka nirmaan karna hota hai aura unhe apne haath mein lena padta hai" (In life, opportunities dont walk up to you. You have to create them and then take them in your hands).

Uttar Pradesh Congress secretary Vishwa Vijay Singh said: "Late Indira Gandhi is an inspiraration for all and we are trying to take her message to all in order to create social harmony. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, we are preparing to battle forces that are working against the Constitution."

The diaries are being set out to about 1,000 persons in each district and those in the list include party veterans and old timers.

Singh said that the diaries will be sent to those Congress leaders who are old and inactive. The idea is to reach out to them and their families.

The families of former MP Narsingh Narain Pandey, former union minister Mahavir Prasad, former MLA Haridwar Pandey and Lalchand Nishad have received these diaries.

Former Mayor Pawan Barthwal said: "This is a significant message that will revive those cadres that have become inactive in recent years."

Social workers, teachers, farmers and government employees are also being sent the diaries.

