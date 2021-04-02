Priyanka Gandhi under self-quarantine after husband Robert Vadra tests positive for Covid-19

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Priyanka Vadra under self-quarantine after husband Robert tests positive for Covid-19

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra has tested positive for coronavirus. Priyanka, who is leading the Congress' campaign in poll-bound Assam and other states, will stay away from the campaigning for the next few days as she will self-isolate.

Priyanka has already asked the party's Assam unit to cancel her scheduled programmes today. The Congress general secretary was slated to address three rallies in Goalpara, Golakganj and Kayakuchi today (April 2).

Priyanka in a video message posted on Twitter said that her Thursday's report for Covid-19 is negative but on the advice of doctors, she will be under self-quaratine for the next few days.

"Recently due to exposure to coronavirus infection, I have to cancel my Assam tour. My yesterday's report has come negative but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologize to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress victory," she said.

Besides Assam, Priyanka is also leading the Congress' campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Robert Vadra, in his message on social media, said that he is asymptomatic and is self-isolating.

"Hi Friends, Unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative. Fortunately, the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully, we will all be back to normal life soon! Thanks for all the messages that have been coming in, it’s really sweet of all of you to send us your best wishes at this time," Vadra said.

