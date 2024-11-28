Rahul Gandhi plays proud brother as Priyanka Gandhi reaches Parliament as MP | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Wayanad MP today

Moments before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as the Member of Parliament from Wayanad today (November 28), a heartwarming moment was captured between Congress' brother-sister duo. Party MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was seen proudly clicking pictures of his sister Priyanka, who was set to take her first oath as an MP in the Parliament House.

According to a video released, as Priyanka Gandhi reached the Parliament hall for her oath-taking ceremony, Rahul Gandhi asked her to stop and clicked multiple pictures of his sister as a proud elder brother. Rahul could be seen capturing several moments of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while other Congress leaders patiently waited and witnessed the heartfelt scene.

The video quickly became the talk of the town, with the Congress's official handle sharing the footage accompanied by a two-word caption: Proud Brother.

Notably, as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her maiden oath as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad, several members of the Gandhi and Vadra families were present in Parliament. Priyanka's children, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra, also attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi remarked, "We are all very happy and proud."

Discussing her plans for Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The priority will be to raise important issues concerning the nation. There is nothing above the Constitution for us, and we will continue to fight for it."

On her swearing-in, her husband and businessman Robert Vadra commented, "This is a big day for the country and for all those people who met Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and believed she should be in Parliament. I am receiving congratulatory messages from everywhere, saying that now our voice will be heard, and neglected issues will be discussed. This will also strengthen Rahul Gandhi in Parliament. My children and I are very happy; we always wanted her to be in Parliament."