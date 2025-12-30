Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra's ring ceremony in Rajasthan tomorrow, Rahul, Sonia to attend event Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig are set to formalise their long-term relationship with an engagement ceremony and the event will be a private two to three-day affair.

Jaipur:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Raihan Vadra, and Aviva Beg's ring exchange ceremony will take place in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi will attend the event. Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig are set to formalise their long-term relationship with an engagement ceremony and the event will be a private two to three-day affair. Priyanka Gandhi's son's engagement will be in held Sujan Sher Bagh resort in Ranthambore.

Who is Raihan Vadra

Raihan Vadra is Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's son and he attended the Doon School in Dehradun, the same school where Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi studied. Later, Raihan completed his higher education at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London. He is a visual artist.

Raihan Vadra was prominently seen campaigning and participating in political activities alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. Has had also captured media attention as he stepped out to cast his vote along with his sister Miraya during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Raihan during the 2020 Delhi assembly elections had advocated for access to public transport, saying that it should be subsidised for the students. He had in 2015 visited Amethi, then represented by Rahul Gandhi, and interacted with the locals there.

Who is Avaiva Baig?

Aviva Baig and her family is based in Delhi and she completed her early education from the Modern School and later completed her Mass Communication degree from the OP Jindal University. She is a photographer and loves to raise awareness about social issues through her work, according to social media.

Raihan Vadra, Avaiva Baig’s relationship

Even as the couple largely kept their relationship private, Aviva recently shared a rare glimpse into their personal lives on social media where uploaded a picture with Raihan on her Instagram stories three days ago, which has since been moved to her highlights.