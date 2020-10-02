Image Source : TWITTER @INCINDIA Priyanka Gandhi attends prayer meet for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki temple

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today attended a prayer meet at the Maharishi Valmiki temple in Delhi organised amid nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Addressing a crowd, Priyanka said, "We will ensure justice for our sister. We won't sit quietly till she does not get justice." Priyanka and other Congress leaders, present at the prayer meet observed two-minute silence.

As outrage mounts and protests spread to several states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the state government would "protect its mothers and sisters" and promised exemplary action against the four accused.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage