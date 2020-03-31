Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
Private hospitals, clinics to reopen in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government has allowed private hospitals and clinics to reopen across Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow Published on: March 31, 2020 10:29 IST
The Yogi Adityanath government has allowed private hospitals and clinics to reopen across Uttar Pradesh. Most of the private medical facilities had shut down last week, following the lockdown and non-availability of staff.

In a letter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has asked all district magistrates to ensure that all private medical facilities are open and functional.

Fight Against Coronavirus

He said that the hospitals, clinics and others should be asked to maintain social distancing while treating patients.

Meanwhile, the state government has banned the use of 102 ambulance service for coronavirus suspects/patients. The 102 ambulance will be used only for expectant mothers and normal patients.

The decision to open private medical facilities is aimed at easing the pressure on government hospitals.

