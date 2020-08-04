Priest who fixed 'bhumi pujan' time receives threats, given security

Image Source : PTI People move past the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas workshop, ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Monday, Aug 3, 2020.

Priest Vijayendra, 75, who calculated and fixed the auspicious time to conduct 'bhumi pujan' for the new Ram temple in Ayodhya has been provided security at his residence in Belagavi in Karnataka after threatening phone calls.

Sources here said that a police case was registered following threats and police deployed at the residence of the priest who lives in Shastri Nagar area in Belagavi.

A member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust said: "It is a matter of grave concern that even the priest who fixed the 'mahurat' is not being spared by those who do not want the temple to be constructed."

Vijayendra told reporters that one caller asked him why he had set the date for the 'bhumi pujan'. "He said 'Why are you joining it?' I said that the organisers had requested me to give a date for 'bhumi pujan' and I did as asked. The caller did not reveal his name. The calls are coming from different numbers."

Vijayendra has been associated with the Ram temple movement for the last many years. In February this year, he was asked by the Trust to calculate and convey the time suitable for the launch of the temple construction work.

However, he will not be able to attend the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will take place at noon on Wednesday, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

