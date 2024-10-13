Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
Centre revokes President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir, clears way for govt formation in Union Territory

President's rule was in place in Jammu and Kashmir in the absence of a Legislative Assembly in the Union Territory. However, the latest move by the government has cleared the way for the government formation.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: October 13, 2024 23:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President's rule has been revoked in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official order by the Ministry of Home Affairs that paved the way for government formation in union territory. The MHA revoked its earlier order of October 31, 2019, relating to the imposition of President's Rule in the region. The latest order dated October 13, 2024, revoked its 5-year-old order. With the execution of this order, the new government led by Omar Abdullah has officially got a nod to be sworn in in the upcoming week.

"The order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," MHA said in the order.

On August 5, 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two -- J-K and Ladakh -- both of which were designated as Union Territories. The government had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the region, in a historic move. 

More to follow.,..

