'Time has come for Kashmiri Pandits to return to their homes, NC govt not an enemy': Farooq Abdullah

Image Source : PTI National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (October 12) sent out a message of unity ahead of the government formation in Jammu and Kashmir stating that time has come for the Kashmiri Pandits and all those who left from the region to “return to their homes”. He attempted to give an indication that the NC-Congress government, which will be formed next week, “is not their enemy” and the administration wants to “take everyone along”.

What did Farooq Abdullah say on Kashmiri Pandits?

“I hope that our brothers and sisters who have left from here come back home. Now the time has come, they should return to their homes. We do not think only about Kashmiri Pandits, but we also think about the people of Jammu, we should treat them well, they should also feel that the National Conference government is not their enemy. We are Indians and we want to take everyone along,” Abdullah told reporters.

The Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley in the 90s due to the rising terrorism in the region. Several of them settled in various parts of the country, leaving behind their belongings and properties in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah on statehood demand

Reiterating his demand for the restoration of statehood, the NC chief said that it is a must “so that the state can function”.

“The biggest issue here is unemployment... Our priority will be to unite Jammu and Kashmir and end the hatred spread in this election. Statehood must be restored so that the state can function..." he said.