President rejects mercy plea filed by convict in Nirbhaya rape case

President rejects mercy plea filed by convicts in Nirbhaya rape case

President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea filed by convicts in Nirbhaya rape case. Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, had filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sent the mercy petition of 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh to President Ram Nath Kovind, recommending its rejection, the MHA said on Friday. The Ministry sent the mercy petition to the President on Thursday night, hours after it was received from Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office for review.

The MHA got the petition after the Delhi government on Thursday rejected Mukesh's mercy plea and forwarded the file to Baijal's office which also requested for the rejection of the plea.

Sources said that the Home Ministry also recommended rejection of Mukesh's plea while forwarding it to the President.

A Delhi court on Thursday had directed the Tihar Jail authorities to submit a report regarding the pendency of the mercy petition of Mukesh, one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora asked the jail authorities to submit a report under Section 840 of the Delhi Prison Rules stating the action taken regarding the mercy petition of Mukesh and regarding the postponement of the date of execution.

However, the judge refused to change the date of execution as of now.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had refused to interfere with the death warrant issued against the four convicts.

Mukesh had moved the Patiala House Court, appraising the court regarding the pendency of the mercy petition before the President and seeking postponement of the execution date. Judge Arora had issued notice to Nirbhaya's parents and the state.

