President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh. 

On February 21, the President will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam

President as Supreme Commander of Armed Forces reviews Indian Naval Fleet once in his term

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha on Saturday (February 19) and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (February 20) when he will witness the Naval Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam.

He will be visiting Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to February 22.

On February 20, the President will inaugurate the three-year-long celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri, the Rashtrapati Bhavan informed on Friday.

On February 21, the President will witness the Fleet Review and Flypast at Visakhapatnam. "The President of India as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces reviews the Indian NavalA Fleet once in his/her term as part of the 'President's Fleet Review'," it added.

