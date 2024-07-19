President Murmu presents distinguished service awards at defence investiture ceremony in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu presents Distinguished Service Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (July 19) presented Distinguished Service Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-2) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Delhi LG V.K. Saxena, among others.

List of awards presented

During the ceremony, the President presented a list of awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for distinguished service of the most exceptional order, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order, and the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order during war/ conflict/ hostilities. Significantly, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal may be awarded posthumously.

List of Total Awardees

Param Vishisht Seva Medal:

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Param Vishisht Seva Medal category.

AWARD Recipient's Name Param Vishisht Seva Medal Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Param Vishisht Seva Medal General Upendra Dwivedi, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishna Kapoor, Flying (Pilot) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal, The Army Service Corps Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Jagdish Baliram Chaudhari, The Brigade of The Guards Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Samir Gupta, The Regiment of Artillery Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, The Infantry Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Kulbhushan Hanumant Gawas, The Corps of Signals Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, The Armoured Corps (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, The Infantry (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Chalapati Jonnalagedda, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal R Radhish, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair, The Corps of Signals (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Anil Puri, The Corps of Engineers (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Arun Ananthanarayan, The Infantry (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, The Infantry (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla, The Infantry (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General P Gopalakrishna Menon, The Infantry (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ashok Kumar Jindal, The Army Medical Corps (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan, The Army Medical Corps (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Flying (Pilot) (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Hariharan Dharmarajan, The Corps of Engineers (Retired) Param Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Ravi Murugan, The Brigade of The Guards (Retired)

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal:

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal category.

AWARD Recipient's name Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik, The Kumaon Regiment, Headquarters 33 Corps Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, The Sikh Light Infantry, Headquarters 14 Corps Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Manish Mohan Erry, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Headquarters 4 Corps Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, The Rajput Regiment, Headquarters 3 Corps

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal category.