  President Murmu presents distinguished service awards at defence investiture ceremony in New Delhi

President Murmu presents distinguished service awards at defence investiture ceremony in New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Distinguished Service Awards during the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Notable awardees include Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2024 20:04 IST
Distinguished Service Awards
Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu presents Distinguished Service Awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (July 19) presented Distinguished Service Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-2) held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Delhi LG V.K. Saxena, among others.

List of awards presented

During the ceremony, the President presented a list of awards, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for distinguished service of the most exceptional order, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order, and the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) for distinguished service of an exceptional order during war/ conflict/ hostilities. Significantly, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal may be awarded posthumously.

List of Total Awardees

Param Vishisht Seva Medal:

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Param Vishisht Seva Medal category.

AWARD Recipient's Name
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi
Param Vishisht Seva Medal General Upendra Dwivedi, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishna Kapoor, Flying (Pilot)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Basant Kumar Repswal, The Army Service Corps
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Jagdish Baliram Chaudhari, The Brigade of The Guards
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Samir Gupta, The Regiment of Artillery
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, The Infantry
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Kulbhushan Hanumant Gawas, The Corps of Signals
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Surinder Singh Mahal, The Armoured Corps (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, The Infantry (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Chalapati Jonnalagedda, Flying (Pilot) (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Vikram Singh, Flying (Pilot) (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal R Radhish, Flying (Pilot) (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair, The Corps of Signals (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Anil Puri, The Corps of Engineers (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Arun Ananthanarayan, The Infantry (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, The Infantry (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ravin Khosla, The Infantry (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General P Gopalakrishna Menon, The Infantry (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ashok Kumar Jindal, The Army Medical Corps (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ajith Nilakantan, The Army Medical Corps (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal B Chandra Sekhar, Flying (Pilot) (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Hariharan Dharmarajan, The Corps of Engineers (Retired)
Param Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Ravi Murugan, The Brigade of The Guards (Retired)

Uttam Yudh Seva Medal:

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal category.

AWARD Recipient's name
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Viresh Pratap Singh Kaushik, The Kumaon Regiment, Headquarters 33 Corps
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Rashim Bali, The Sikh Light Infantry, Headquarters 14 Corps
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Manish Mohan Erry, The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, Headquarters 4 Corps
Uttam Yudh Seva Medal Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi, The Rajput Regiment, Headquarters 3 Corps

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Check the list of awardees conferred in the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal category.

AWARD Recipient's name
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General S Harimohan Iyer, The Regiment of Artillery
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, The Corps of Engineers (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Suri, The Army Aviation Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar, The Corps of Signals
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, The Corps of Engineers
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, The Armoured Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Jagmohan Singh Sidana, The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Navneet Singh Sarna, The Regiment of Artillery
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Sanjay Sethi, The Army Ordnance Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Ulhas Veerappa Talur, The Army Air Defence
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal, The Armoured Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General K Vinod Kumar, The Corps of Signals
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, The Armoured Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Vineet Mccarty
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Vice Admiral AN Pramod
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Ajay Kumar Arora, Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Marshal Prabal Kanti Ghosh, Administration
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Gurpreet Singh, The Regiment of Artillery
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Pankaj Malhotra, The Brigade of The Guards
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Rajan Sharawat, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Vikas Lakhera, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Yashpal Singh Ahlawat, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Ajay Kumar Singh, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Charnjit Singh Mann, The Armoured Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Vijay Kumar Purohit, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Vakamulla Hariharan, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Bhupesh Kumar Goyal, The Army Medical Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Anoop Shinghal, The Regiment of Artillery
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Girish Kalia, The Infantry
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Sanjiv Sharma, The Corps of Signals (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Paramvir Singh Sehrawat, The Brigade of The Guards (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Patanjali Rahul, The Army Air Defence (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Major General Ashok Kumar, The Corps of Engineers (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Rear Admiral R Vijay Sekhar
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Rear Admiral Sanjay Roye (Retired)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Vice Marshal Jasvir Singh Mann, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Vice Marshal Philip Thomas, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Vice Marshal Jagjeet Singh Bhalla, Administration/ Air Traffic Controller
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal ADGBR Ram Kumar Dhiman
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Brigadier Gaurav Singh Karki, The Corps of Engineers· Air Vice Marshal Philip Thomas, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Vice Marshal Jagjeet Singh Bhalla, Administration/ Air Traffic Controller
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Brigadier Gaurav Singh Karki, The Corps of Engineers
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Brigadier Amresh Ghai, The Army Medical Corps
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Commodore Mansij Lal, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Commodore Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Commodore Mukesh Kumar Yadav, Flying (Pilot)
Ati Vishisht Seva Medal Air Commodore Pradeep Arun Shah, Flying (Pilot)

 

