President Murmu, PM Modi, others condole Shyam Benegal's death: 'End of glorious chapter of cinema'

Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, hailed as one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90. He breathed his last at 6:38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, where he was undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease. Benegal's demise marks the end of an era in Indian cinema, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy in filmmaking and storytelling. His works have profoundly impacted Indian cinema, bridging the gap between parallel and mainstream cinema.

President Murmu expresses condolence

Following the news of his passing, several political leaders paid their respects. President Droupadi Murmu led the tributes, stating that his demise "marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television." "Shyam Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics. A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," she posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's reaction

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also took to X to condole the demise of the veteran filmmaker. "Saddened by the demise of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji. A Padma Bhushan recipient and a visionary filmmaker, his pioneering works greatly enriched the landscape of Indian cinema," Dhankar stated. "Shri Benegal’s pathbreaking films addressed social realities with unmatched depth and sensitivity. His contribution to art, culture and storytelling will always be remembered with deep respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this difficult hour," he added.

PM Modi condoles Benegal's demise

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of Benegal, saying "His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life." "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences, saying "Benegal's legacy in cinema and commitment to social issues will inspire generations." Saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal ji, a visionary filmmaker who brought India’s stories to life with depth and sensitivity. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and admirers worldwide," he added.

Mamata Banerjee's reaction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal and offered her heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends, and countless admirers. Describing the 90-year-old Benegal as a "pillar of Indian cinema," Banerjee paid tribute to his immense contribution. "Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers," she posted on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge's reaction

Congress president Mallikarujun also paid his homage to Benegal and termed him a "towering figure in Indian cinema." "We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, a towering figure in Indian cinema and a true pioneer of the parallel cinema movement. His tremendous contributions to the art form, marked by thought-provoking storytelling and a profound commitment to social issues, leave an indelible mark," he stated.

"His works like ‘Bharat, Ek Khoj’ based on Pandit Nehru’s ‘The Discovery of India’ and the series ‘Samvidhaan’, which is based on the Constituent Assembly debates are a valuable reference point for young audiences. Recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, along with 18 National Film Awards, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Kharge added.

Nitish Kumar expresses condolence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal. He said Benegal's death has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking. "Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's demise is heart-breaking. He was an icon…his demise has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking, which will remain forever for all of us. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace," Kumar said in his condolence message.

