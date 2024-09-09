President Murmu meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, expresses deep appreciation for historically close ties

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RASHTRAPATIBHVN Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan calls on President Droupadi Murmu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who arrived on his first official visit to India on Monday (September 9) called on President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Rashtrapati Bhavan elaborated over talks held during a high-level meeting convened between the two. It said, "Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President expressed satisfaction that during the Crown Prince's visit, India and UAE have further expanded the historic yet forward-looking partnership through several agreements in new areas of cooperation," it added

Significantly, the President's reference to the agreements pertains to the five new MOUs signed between India and Abu Dhabi on the margins of the Crown Prince's two-day visit to the national capital.

The agreements signed, between the two nations, as per the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs include, MoU in the field of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Operations and Maintenance between Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) and Nuclear Power Cooperation of India Limited (NPCIL), An agreement for long-term LNG supply between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, MoU between ADNOC and India Strategic Petroleum Reserve Limited (ISPRL), Production Concession Agreement for Abu Dhabi Onshore Block 1 between Urja Bharat and ADNOC and MoU between Government of Gujarat and Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company PJSC (ADQ) on food parks development in India.

Moreover, the MEA, earlier in a separate statement issued, also informed of a talks held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

The MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jiswal said, during their meeting, the two leaders discussed the multifaceted India-Abu Dhabi relations and avenues to broaden the comprehensive strategic partnership to new and emerging areas.



