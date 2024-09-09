PM Modi meets 'close friend' from Abu Dhabi, discusses bilateral ties with Crown Prince at Hyderabad House

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/X PM Modi meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday. The details of the meeting are yet to be publicised, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said that the leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and future areas of cooperation that lie ahead.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince India visit

The Abu Dhabi leader arrived in New Delhi to a warm welcome on Sunday as he kick-started a two-day maiden visit to India to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy and connectivity, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal received the Crown Prince at the airport following which he was accorded a ceremonial welcome, in reflection of the importance India has attached to the visit.

The Crown Prince is accompanied by several ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation. After concluding the Delhi leg of his visit, Al Nahyan will travel to Mumbai to participate in a business forum. Top business leaders from both countries will participate in the forum on Tuesday.

The visit of Al Nahyan will further reinforce strong ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India-UAE ties got huge boost after PM Modi's visit in 2015

Following the landmark visit of Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and a Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023 to promote the use of Indian Rupee and AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham) for cross-border transactions.

The two countries are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

About 3.5 A strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE. The UAE was invited as a special invitee for G20 during India's Presidency of the grouping. In February 2023, the India-UAE-France (UFI) trilateral was formally launched. With India's active support, the UAE joined SCO as a dialogue partner in May 2023. The UAE also joined BRICS as a member on January 1 with India's support.

The India-UAE defence cooperation has also witnessed a renewed momentum in the last few years. In January 2024, the first India-UAE bilateral army exercise 'Desert Cyclone' was held in Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agency)

