President Droupadi Murmu addresses joint sitting of Parliament to mark 75 years of Constitution | LIVE

Constitution Day of India: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, marking the beginning of year-long celebrations to commemorate 75 years since the adoption of India’s Constitution. The 'Samvidhan Divas' event saw the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other prominent leaders, showcasing the significance of the occasion in India's democratic journey. Notably, India commemorates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949.

President Murmu also released translated versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili, and there will be a ceremonial reading of the Preamble led by the president. Earlier on Monday, the government announced that a new website -- https: //constitution75. com -- has been created to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution through interactive activities and resources. Mass readings of its Preamble will take place in schools, cities and villages around the country, it added.