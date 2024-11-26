President Murmu releases commemorative coin, stamp to mark Constitution Day | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Murmu releases commemorative coin to mark Constitution Day.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday released a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion of 75 years of the Constitution of India at Samvidhan Sadan. The commemorative coin and stamp were dedicated to the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India. President also released the first Sanskrit copy of Samvidhan.

During the occasion, President Murmu also released book titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey”.

She also addressed the gathering and said, "We are part of a historic moment, 75 years ago today the Constitution of India was adopted."

President lauded the Centre's initiatives for the country's development and said the government has given opportunities to all sections of the society, especially the weaker sections and the poor are getting permanent houses, electricity facilities are being provided, word-class infrastructure is being created on a large scale in the country.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Constitution which is marked as 'Constitution Day' . Taking on X, PM Modi posted, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution"

Home Minster Amit Shah also extended a greeting of 'Constitution Day', he affirmed that the Constitution is a 'mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.'

"Heartiest greetings on 'Constitution Day'.Today India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm.To commemorate the contribution of all the architects of the Constitution, including Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Modi ji started celebrating 'Constitution Day'.The strength of the democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person. We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalizing it with full devotion. Come! On this Constitution Day, let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. #75YearsOfConstitution", Home Minster Shah posted on X.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari honoured the Indian Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar on Constitution Day and National Law Day on X. He highlighted the Constitution as the soul of India's democracy and praises Ambedkar and other patriots for creating a progressive Constitution.

"The Indian Constitution is the soul of our democracy. On the occasion of Constitution Day, I salute Babasaheb Ambedkar ji and all the patriots who gave the country a progressive constitution. Heartiest wishes to everyone on Indian Constitution Day and National Law Day," Gadkari posted on X.