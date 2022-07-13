'Will ensure CAA is not implemented if I am elected': Yashwant Sinha ahead of presidential election

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashwant Sinha was unanimously named the joint candidate of the opposition parties for the Presidential election.

President election 2022: Yashwant Sinha, who was selected as the Opposition presidential candidate, on Wednesday said if he is elected, he will ensure the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented.

Interacting with opposition lawmakers of Assam, Sinha said the BJP-led government has not been able to implement the CAA so far as it was "foolishly drafted" in a hurry. "Citizenship is a major issue for Assam, and the government wanted to bring in the Act across the country but have not been able to do so yet," he said.

"Earlier, the government gave the excuse of COVID, but even now they have not been able to implement it because it is an Act foolishly drafted in a hurry," he added. Sinha alleged that Constitution was in danger not from any outside force, but from those in power. "We have to safeguard it," he asserted.

"If I am in Rashtrapati Bhavan, I will ensure that CAA is not implemented," he said. Sinha was on a day-long visit to Assam to seek the support of "like-minded" parties for the July 18 election.

Yashwant Sinha was unanimously named the joint candidate of opposition parties for the Presidential election. The Opposition had made an appeal to BJP and its allies to support Yashwant Sinha "so we can have a worthy 'rashtrapati' elected unopposed".

The announcement was made after Sinha emerged as the consensus presidential candidate of 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, which met in Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the Parliament annexe and was presided over by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

