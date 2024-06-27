President addresses joint session: 'From paper leak to Emergency', key takeaways from her speech

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the 18th Parliament on Thursday, June 27. During her speech, she praised the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that it is working towards making India the third-largest economy in the world.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu was welcomed at the Parliament Building by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. She was accompanied by an official carrying the 'Sengol,' adopted as a cultural symbol by the government. The President received a guard of honour on the Parliament's lawns and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Top Quotes from President Murmu's Address:
- Exam Paper Leak Fiasco: In a first, the President reiterated the government's stance on the exam paper leaks controversy. President Murmu noted that cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams are being probed through impartial means. “There is a need to rise above partisan politics. Sanctity and transparency must be in government recruitments and examinations," she said.
- Emergency the darkest chapter: On the Emergency period, President Droupadi Murmu said, “Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of a direct attack on Constitution."
- CAA: President Murmu wished a better future for the families who have got citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act.
- Congratulations to New Members: President Murmu began her address by congratulating and extending best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha.
- Voter Participation: The President hailed the high voter turnout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, noting that nearly 64 crore voters participated with enthusiasm and zeal in the world's largest election.
- Record Turnout in Kashmir: On the record voter turnout in Kashmir, President Murmu said, "Decades-long records of voting have been broken in J&K. For the past four decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India's enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir on international forums. But this time, the Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces..."
- Praise for NDA Government: President Murmu commended the current NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi, calling it a stable government. She remarked, "A complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this government for the third time. People are aware that only this government can fulfill their aspirations... The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways."
- Northeast region development: Highlighting the government's continued action plan initiated to bolster the development in the northeast region, President Murmu said, "...For the development of the northeast, my government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years. Government is working to make this region Strategic Gateway under Act East Policy. All kinds of connectivity are being extended to the northeast...My Government is working continuously to bring peace in the northeast. In last 10 years, several old issues have been resolved, several agreements have been made and phase-wise repealing of AFSPA is underway in areas with unrest after making rapid progress there..."
- India preparing to host 2036 Olympics: President Droupadi Murmu highlighted fresh opportunities generated for youths in sports through the government's effective policies. The President said, "Paris Olympics will begin in a few days, we are proud of all the athletes who will represent India. I extend my best wishes to them. To take these achievements further ahead, Indian Olympic Association is preparing to host 2036 Olympics."