President approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, notification issued

Farmers gather at Tikri Border ahead of one year anniversary of farmers agitation against central government's three farm reform laws, which have been repealed now.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday signed a bill to cancel three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for a year near Delhi borders.

First, the Lok Sabha and then the Rajya Sabha passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 by voice vote sans a debate amid heavy sloganeering by the opposition that wanted a discussion on the issue. In both the Houses, the Bill was passed within minutes of introduction by the government.

The three bills that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to repeal on November 19 are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Farmers across the country under the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) banner had been agitating since last one year demanding repeal of the three farm laws and legalising minimum support price (MSP) among other issues.

(With IANS inputs)

