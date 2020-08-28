Image Source : FILE Pranab Mukherjee under intensive care, being treated for lung infection: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and being treated for a lung infection, Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain.

"Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital said in a health bulletin today.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

