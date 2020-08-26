Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee's renal parameters slightly deranged: Hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection, Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. However, his renal parameters are slightly deranged, it said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors have said.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

