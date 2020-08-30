Pranab Mukherjee being treated for lung infection, is haemodynamically stable: Hospital

Image Source : PTI Pranab Mukherjee/FILE

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for a lung infection, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said today. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable," the latest health bulletin released by the hospital stated.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage