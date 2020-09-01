Pranab Mukherjee's funeral today; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other leaders pay last respects | UPDATES

Image Source : INDIA TV Former President Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, statesman, scholar and one of India’s most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84. Mukherjee, who was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain the same day, is survived by two sons and a daughter. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of three defence services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday morning.

Mukherjee's mortal remains were brought to his residence, 10, Rajaji Marg, earlier today from the army hospital where he breathed his last on Monday. Cremation is scheduled in the afternoon.

Pranab Mukherjee's last rites today | UPDATES

11:46 am: Amit Shah remembers Pranab Mukherjee, says, "It's a sad day for all of us that Pranab Da isn't there with us anymore. Those who want to come in politics & learn how to work without any controversy, should observe his political life & follow him."

11:22 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia pays last respects to former President

Delhi: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/2iECjYDqyp — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

11:13 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/th4cz9emom — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

11:07 am: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today

Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg today. pic.twitter.com/RzYzQCI24P — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

11:04 am: Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/v504A5vuqo — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

11:02 am: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/0qAxqS47iM — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

11:59 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/cdL4chUQ5z — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:55 am: BJP President JP Nadda pays homage to former President

Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President J P Nadda pays homage to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/f0xYHByNB3 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:49 am: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI leader D Raja pay last respects to former President

Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI leader D Raja pay last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/rVLI3sYxoP — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:37 am: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/Ogc9f1jp3T — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:30 am: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/P3cACUGOye — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:19 am: PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President. Watch

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/m5nTXr4oOU — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

10:11 am: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat remembers Pranab Mukherjee, says "Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India. It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He'll be remembered always."

10:10 am: Joe Biden condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death

President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together. Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing — our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people. pic.twitter.com/SJfaDEKjGi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2020

10:08 am: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee at his residence

10:01 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Pranab Mukherjee's residence to pay last respects

09:58 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respects to former President

Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/elBINj1nY0 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

09:54 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. pic.twitter.com/le8bPPUlcH — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

09:39 am: Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay last respects to former President #PranabMukherjee, at his residence. pic.twitter.com/taBaLT9gTM — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

09:27 am: The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee being taken to his residence at 10 Rajaji Marg

09:25 am: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's funeral will be held at 2 pm today at the Lodhi Road crematorium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RK S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among others who paid homage to him.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian, known for his encyclopedic memory and insights into varied issues and had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and was being treated for a lung infection. He suffered a septic shock on Sunday and died of a cardiac arrest at 4:30 pm, the hospital said.

The government announced seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. The national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment, the home ministry said in a statement.

Mukherjee’s son Abhijit was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician, the Congress’ troubleshooter through the decades who became India’s youngest Finance minister when he was just 47 and also held the portfolios of External Affairs and Defence in the years that followed.

