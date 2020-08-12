Image Source : FILE Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support, daughter Sharmishtha remembers Aug 8

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remains in critical condition after a brain clot surgery, his daughter and Congress leader Sarmistha Mukherjee pens down an emotional message for her father saying may God do whatever is best for him. She took to her twitter handle to say that may god choose the best path for him and gives her the strength to accept whatever comes ahead.

“Last year 8 August was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10 August he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him & give me strength to accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns," Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee worsened on Tuesday, doctors attending on him said.

The Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said he remains on ventilator support and he has not shown signs of improvement, after he underwent a brain surgery on Monday.

The 84-year-old former President was admitted to the military hospital around noon on Monday, and had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee's health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantonment. The former president, who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020, has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the hospital said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

Mukherjee was President of India between 2012 and 2017.

