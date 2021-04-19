Pramod Sawant urges Thackeray to not single out states as hotspots

Image Source : PTI Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday tweeted urging Thackeray to not "single out" states after Maha government released an order

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey blacklisted six states as "places of sensitive origin" including Goa. Following this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday tweeted urging Thackeray to not "single out" states.

"#COVID19 is a global pandemic. Let us put up a combined fight against this pandemic under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji. I urge @CMOMaharashtra not to single out states as 'Places of Sensitive Origin', and withdraw the said order in the public interest," Sawant tweeted on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte prepared and released an order under the provisions of Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, where he blacklisted Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi NCR, and Uttarakhand as places of "sensitive origin", and this order stands firm until it is retracted or till Covid-19 stays notified as a disaster.

The directive was later issued by the Maharashtra government "in order to curb the transmission of Covid-19 in the state and in order to stop the influx of Covid-19 virus variants into the state of Maharashtra from other locations".

Reacting to the development, Goa Aam Aadmi Party convenor Rahul Mahambre said that Goa should also insist on Covid-19 certificates from tourists visiting the state.

"Maharashtra govt declares Goa is a place for sensitive origin for covid 19. But despite pleas from all @DrPramodPSawant is still adamant not to insist for covid negative for travelers coming to Goa," Mahambre tweeted.

On Sunday, Goa reported its highest tally of daily Covid-19 cases with 951 persons testing positive. The state currently has 7,052 active Covid-19 patients.

