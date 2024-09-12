Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
  Cabinet approves construction of 62,500 km roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV | DETAILS

Cabinet approves construction of 62,500 km roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV | DETAILS

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV: The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 7:58 IST
Image Source : PMGSY (WEBSITE) Cabinet clears Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 11) approved the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV is launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 and within the total outlay, the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and the state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore.

It will involve 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction, upgradation of bridges on new connectivity roads. The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 Kms road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction/upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads.

Details of the scheme

The details of the approval given by the Cabinet are as follows-

Rahul Navin appointed as new director of Enforcement Directorate for two years

PM Modi-led Cabinet approves Unified Pension Scheme for govt employees in significant move | DETAILS

'Unified Pension Scheme' approved by Centre | Here are key features of UPS

West Bengal cabinet approves proposal to introduce new Bill aimed at preventing rape

  1. Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -IV is launched for financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29. Total outlay of this scheme is Rs. 70,125 crore (Central Share of Rs. 49,087.50 crore and Sate Share of Rs. 21,037.50 crore).
  2. Under this scheme 25,000 unconnected habitations of population  size 500+ in plains, 250+ in NE & Hill Sates/UTs, special category areas (Tribal Schedule V, Aspirational Districts/Blocks, Desert areas) and 100+ in LWE affected districts, as per Census 2011 will be covered.
  3. Under this scheme 62,500 Km of all-weather roads will be provided to unconnected habitations. Construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided.

Here are benefits of the scheme

  • 25,000 unconnected habitations will be provided all weather road connectivity.
  • The all-weather roads will play the role of catalysts for the required socio-economic development and transformation of the remote rural areas. While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market, growth centers will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather road for the benefit of the local people.
  • The PMGSY -IV will incorporate international benchmarks and best practices under road constructions such as Cold Mix Technology and Waste Plastic, Panelled Cement concrete, Cell filled concrete, Full Depth Reclamation, use of construction waste and other wastes such as Fly Ash, Steel Slag, etc.
  • PMGSY -IV road alignment planning will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in DPR preparation.
