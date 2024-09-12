Cabinet approves construction of 62,500 km roads under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PMGSY (WEBSITE) Cabinet clears Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 11) approved the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV is launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 and within the total outlay, the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and the state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore.

It will involve 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction, upgradation of bridges on new connectivity roads. The financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 Kms road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations and construction/upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads.

Details of the scheme

The details of the approval given by the Cabinet are as follows-

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana -IV is launched for financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29. Total outlay of this scheme is Rs. 70,125 crore (Central Share of Rs. 49,087.50 crore and Sate Share of Rs. 21,037.50 crore). Under this scheme 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size 500+ in plains, 250+ in NE & Hill Sates/UTs, special category areas (Tribal Schedule V, Aspirational Districts/Blocks, Desert areas) and 100+ in LWE affected districts, as per Census 2011 will be covered. Under this scheme 62,500 Km of all-weather roads will be provided to unconnected habitations. Construction of required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided.

Here are benefits of the scheme